The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK Janiah Barker: 13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Endyia Rogers: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

