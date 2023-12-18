Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Janiah Barker: 13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Endyia Rogers: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aicha Coulibaly: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sahara Jones: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M Players to Watch
