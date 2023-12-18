Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pontotoc County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pontotoc High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Houston, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pontotoc High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
