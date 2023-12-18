The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will welcome in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Southern Miss is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 118th.

The 68.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 9.5 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.1).

Southern Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss is putting up 69.3 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it is averaging in away games.

In home games, the Golden Eagles are giving up 19.8 fewer points per game (56.5) than away from home (76.3).

Southern Miss is averaging 4.5 treys per game with a 21.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is three fewer threes and 17.1% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.5, 38.5%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule