The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will welcome in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Southern Miss is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 118th.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 9.5 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.1).
  • Southern Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Miss is putting up 69.3 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it is averaging in away games.
  • In home games, the Golden Eagles are giving up 19.8 fewer points per game (56.5) than away from home (76.3).
  • Southern Miss is averaging 4.5 treys per game with a 21.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is three fewer threes and 17.1% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.5, 38.5%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State W 83-74 Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese L 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

