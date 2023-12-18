The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Lamar Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-2.5) 149.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-2.5) 149.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Betting Trends

Southern Miss has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Lamar has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this year.

