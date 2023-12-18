Southern Miss vs. Lamar December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Lamar Players to Watch
- Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|54th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|69.4
|281st
|327th
|78.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|81st
|62nd
|36.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|194th
|34th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|118th
|56th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6
|287th
|32nd
|17.2
|Assists
|11.8
|268th
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
