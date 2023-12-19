The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) face the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Drake Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Alcorn State vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 86th 79.8 Points Scored 69.1 287th 152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 85.1 356th 298th 30.3 Rebounds 30.3 298th 292nd 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd 166th 7.6 3pt Made 5.0 340th 55th 16.0 Assists 10.3 339th 9th 8.3 Turnovers 9.6 39th

