Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Harrison County, Mississippi? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pass Christian High School at St. Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.