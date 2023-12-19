Tuesday's contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Donald W. Reynolds Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-59 and heavily favors Tulsa to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 80, Mississippi Valley State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-21.4)

Tulsa (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Tulsa has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Mississippi Valley State's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. A total of six out of the Golden Hurricane's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Delta Devils' games have gone over.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils put up 48.7 points per game (363rd in college basketball) while giving up 82.5 per contest (355th in college basketball). They have a -338 scoring differential and have been outscored by 33.8 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State loses the rebound battle by an average of 11.1 boards. It grabs 28.6 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.7.

Mississippi Valley State hits 3.4 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball), 4.6 fewer than its opponents.

Mississippi Valley State loses the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 14.3 (336th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

