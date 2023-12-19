The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 90th 79.6 Points Scored 49.7 363rd 144th 69.4 Points Allowed 83.0 351st 30th 38.3 Rebounds 24.3 362nd 83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 320th 121st 8.1 3pt Made 3.3 360th 239th 12.4 Assists 7.0 363rd 346th 15.0 Turnovers 14.1 320th

