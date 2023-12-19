Monday's NHL slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Florida Panthers taking on the Calgary Flames.

Info on how to watch Monday's NHL play is included for you.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!