Pelicans vs. Grizzlies December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southwest Division opponents square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.2 points, 9.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.
- Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the floor.
- Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Dyson Daniels posts 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He's draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Santi Aldama is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Bismack Biyombo is putting up 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|105.9
|113.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.9
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|43.1%
|35.7%
|Three Point %
|32.6%
