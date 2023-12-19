The Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 232.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 232.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 10 times.

New Orleans has an average total of 229.8 in its contests this year, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans have gone 16-11-0 ATS this season.

This season, New Orleans has been favored 12 times and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

New Orleans has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 10 37% 116 221.6 113.8 226.2 228.9 Grizzlies 5 20% 105.6 221.6 112.4 226.2 221.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Pelicans' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

New Orleans sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in away games (6-8-0).

The Pelicans put up 116 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.

New Orleans is 13-3 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pelicans and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 16-11 3-2 13-14 Grizzlies 9-16 3-4 10-15

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pelicans Grizzlies 116 Points Scored (PG) 105.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 13-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-7 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-9

