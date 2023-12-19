Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Perry County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richton High School at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Olive High School at Perry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Augusta, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.