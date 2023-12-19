The Nashville Predators (18-13) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at home on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Predators' offense has put up 28 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (25.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Canucks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators vs Canucks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have an 18-13 record overall, with a 5-0-5 record in games that have required overtime.

Nashville is 8-4-0 (16 points) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has scored a pair of goals in eight games this season (2-6-0 record, four points).

The Predators have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 16-4-0 in those games (to record 32 points).

In the 14 games when Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 18 points after finishing 9-5-0.

In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 8-7-0 (16 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 10-6-0 (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.75 1st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.44 2nd 22nd 30.1 Shots 28 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 15th 21.24% Power Play % 25.44% 6th 23rd 76.24% Penalty Kill % 76% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.