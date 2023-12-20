Wednesday's game that pits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) against the Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at McCarthey Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-63 in favor of Gonzaga, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 84, Jackson State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-21.6)

Gonzaga (-21.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Gonzaga's record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, and Jackson State's is 4-5-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Tigers games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers' -120 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.6 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 79.5 per contest (337th in college basketball).

Jackson State loses the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 224th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.7.

Jackson State knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 10.3 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Jackson State forces 13.9 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball) while committing 14.7 (341st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.