The Jackson State Tigers (4-7) take on the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Jackson State is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 86th.

The Tigers' 68.6 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Jackson State is 4-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jackson State averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

At home, the Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.4).

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%) last season. But it drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule