The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) are heavy, 26.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -26.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State has played three games this season that ended with a point total above 153.5 points.

The average over/under for Jackson State's matchups this season is 148.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Jackson State has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Jackson State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Gonzaga.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 2 22.2% 82.9 151.5 66.3 145.8 153.2 Jackson State 3 33.3% 68.6 151.5 79.5 145.8 146.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers score just 2.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).

Jackson State has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 3-6-0 1-2 3-6-0 Jackson State 4-5-0 0-1 6-3-0

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Jackson State 14-1 Home Record 7-2 7-2 Away Record 6-14 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.