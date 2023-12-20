How to Watch the Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (5-4) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers average 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (55.3).
- Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Hurricanes average 72.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 59.0 the Tigers give up.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
- Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Hurricanes are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.9%).
- The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%
- Miya Crump: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)
- Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 79-37
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-58
|Gill Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
