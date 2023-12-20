The Jackson State Tigers (5-4) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (55.3).

Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 72.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 59.0 the Tigers give up.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.0 points.

Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.0 points.

The Hurricanes are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG% Miya Crump: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Jackson State Schedule