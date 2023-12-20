With three matches on the LaLiga menu Wednesday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each match.

Bet on Robert Lewandowski or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch LaLiga games live all season long on ESPN+!

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona (-250)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 8

Marc Guiu, FC Barcelona (+100)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 4

4 Goals: 1

Gorka Guruzeta, Athletic Bilbao (+105)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 8

Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao (+115)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 8

Joao Felix, FC Barcelona (+115)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Ferran Torres, FC Barcelona (+120)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Asier Villalibre, Athletic Bilbao (+125)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Raphinha, FC Barcelona (+140)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 2

Lamine Yamal Nasraqui Ebana, FC Barcelona (+140)

Opponent: UD Almeria

UD Almeria Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Raul Garcia, Athletic Bilbao (+180)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Alexander Sorloth, Villarreal CF (+180)

Opponent: RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 6

Jorgen Strand Larsen, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)

Opponent: Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Aingeru Olabarrieta, Athletic Bilbao (+200)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

Oihan Sancet, Athletic Bilbao (+200)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Alex Berenguer, Athletic Bilbao (+200)

Opponent: UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel UD Almeria @ FC Barcelona 1:00 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! UD Las Palmas @ Athletic Bilbao 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! RC Celta de Vigo @ Villarreal CF 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.