Southern Miss vs. Cleveland State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will play the Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Miss vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Davis: 19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gray: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.