The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

James Bishop: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Maximus Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Garrett Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington Players to Watch

Bishop: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Buchanan: 14.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Akingbola: 3.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 52nd 82.1 Points Scored 69.1 294th 281st 75.6 Points Allowed 85.1 358th 48th 36.7 Rebounds 30.3 301st 345th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 236th 61st 9.0 3pt Made 5.0 340th 201st 13.0 Assists 10.3 340th 301st 13.7 Turnovers 9.6 40th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.