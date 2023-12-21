The Alcorn State Braves (1-11) visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) after losing 11 road games in a row. The Revolutionaries are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 159.5.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -16.5 159.5

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has combined with its opponent to score more than 159.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Alcorn State's games this season have had an average of 156.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Alcorn State has gone 3-8-0 ATS this year.

Alcorn State has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Braves have been at least a +875 underdog on the moneyline nine times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alcorn State has a 10.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 3 33.3% 82.1 149.9 72.5 161.2 149.6 Alcorn State 4 36.4% 67.8 149.9 88.7 161.2 146.5

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves' 67.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Revolutionaries give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, Alcorn State is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 5-4-0 1-0 5-4-0 Alcorn State 3-8-0 3-6 9-2-0

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Alcorn State 11-6 Home Record 7-2 5-6 Away Record 10-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

