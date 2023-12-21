Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Attala County, Mississippi today? We have what you need here.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eupora High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
