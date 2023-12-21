The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) hit the court in a game with no set line at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Pelicans 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Pelicans sport a 16-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 15-13-0 mark of the Cavaliers.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it better (53.6% of the time) than New Orleans (46.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 12-6, a better record than the Pelicans have put up (9-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

At 115.9 points scored per game and 113.9 points conceded, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA offensively and 15th on defense.

New Orleans is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.5) and 19th in rebounds allowed (43.9).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA in committing them (13 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (13.9 per game).

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (11.3 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.