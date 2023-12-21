Can we anticipate Colton Sissons lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • In eight of 32 games this season, Sissons has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 18.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:21 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:23 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:43 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

