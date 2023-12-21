New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

This year, Carr has thrown for 3,098 yards (221.3 per game), going 302-for-448 (67.4%) and amassing 16 TDs with seven picks. On the ground, Carr has rushed 26 times for 35 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Carr and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carr vs. the Rams

Carr vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 137 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 137 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

11 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Rams this season.

The 226.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Rams have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Rams' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Saints vs Rams on Fubo!

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Carr with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has topped his passing yards prop total in six of 14 opportunities this year.

The Saints, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.1% of the time while running 43.9%.

With 448 attempts for 3,098 passing yards, Carr is 17th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per attempt.

In 10 of 14 games this season, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 16 of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (53.3%).

Carr has passed 57 times out of his 448 total attempts while in the red zone (40.7% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-28 / 218 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.