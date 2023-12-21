New Orleans Saints receiver Juwan Johnson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.1 per game.

Johnson's 22 receptions have turned into 190 total yards (and an average of 19.0 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 37 times.

Johnson vs. the Rams

Johnson vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Johnson will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams concede 226.1 passing yards per game.

The Rams have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.4 per game).

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 10 games this year.

Johnson has been targeted on 37 of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (7.3% target share).

He has been targeted 37 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Johnson has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Johnson has been targeted five times in the red zone (7.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

