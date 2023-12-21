Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're trying to find Miller's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Miller has season stats of 28 rushes for 83 yards and zero TDs, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. He also has nine catches on 10 targets for 111 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Saints.

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 83 0 3.0 10 9 111 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

