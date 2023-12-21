Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Luke Evangelista going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In three of 31 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
