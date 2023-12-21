Thursday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with Ole Miss securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Rebels won their last matchup 64-41 against South Alabama on Monday.

Ole Miss vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Ole Miss vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 73, UAPB 65

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 60-49 victory on November 20 over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings.

The Rebels have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 32) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 42) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 112) on November 15

64-41 on the road over South Alabama (No. 211) on December 18

67-54 over Howard (No. 256) on November 18

Ole Miss Leaders

Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Madison Scott: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.4 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.4 FG% Snudda Collins: 11.5 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.1 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Kharyssa Richardson: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.9 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 54.9 per outing (35th in college basketball).

