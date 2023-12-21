How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- New Orleans is 15-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.
- The Pelicans record only 3.8 more points per game (115.9) than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).
- New Orleans has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are posting 117.4 points per game this year at home, which is three more points than they're averaging in away games (114.4).
- Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this year, allowing 112.9 points per game, compared to 114.9 on the road.
- In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (11.4). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (37.3%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|Questionable
|Illness
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Illness
