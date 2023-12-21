The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday, December 21, with the Flyers having won three straight games.

You can watch the Flyers attempt to hold off the Predators on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

The Predators have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 32 16 20 36 37 25 55.6% Roman Josi 32 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 32 13 13 26 13 29 52.9% Gustav Nyquist 32 4 16 20 20 5 40% Colton Sissons 32 10 6 16 8 15 51.4%

Flyers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 81 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank seventh.

The Flyers' 90 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players