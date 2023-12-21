Should you wager on Ryan O'Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • O'Reilly has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated eight goals and four assists.
  • O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 18.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:39 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

