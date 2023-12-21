The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.1 points, Southern Miss is 6-2.
  • FGCU's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 71.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 55.8 the Southern Miss Eagles give up.
  • FGCU is 8-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
  • This year the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are shooting 42.7% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles give up.
  • The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have conceded.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%
  • Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Ole Miss W 61-59 Reed Green Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Memphis L 69-67 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Cleveland State L 70-63 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Marshall - Reed Green Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.