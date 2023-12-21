The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.1 points, Southern Miss is 6-2.

FGCU's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 71.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 55.8 the Southern Miss Eagles give up.

FGCU is 8-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.

This year the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are shooting 42.7% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles give up.

The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have conceded.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

20 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG% Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Schedule