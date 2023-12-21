How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.1 points, Southern Miss is 6-2.
- FGCU's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 71.4 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 55.8 the Southern Miss Eagles give up.
- FGCU is 8-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
- This year the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are shooting 42.7% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles give up.
- The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have conceded.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 61-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 69-67
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 70-63
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.