Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Union County, Mississippi? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Myrtle Attendance Center at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.