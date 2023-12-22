Jasper County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Jasper County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richland High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkdale High School at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.