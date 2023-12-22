Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will look to break an 11-game road slide when visiting the Baylor Bears (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Mississippi Valley State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-40.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-37.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Mississippi Valley State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Delta Devils are 3-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 40.5-point underdogs.
- Baylor has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Bears' nine games this season have hit the over.
