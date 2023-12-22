The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) are heavy, 40.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -40.5 138.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points just twice this season.

Mississippi Valley State's games this season have had an average of 131 points, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Mississippi Valley State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Baylor (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 19.2% more often than Mississippi Valley State (4-7-0) this season.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 8 88.9% 86.7 135.5 70.4 152.6 149.5 Mississippi Valley State 2 18.2% 48.8 135.5 82.2 152.6 137.8

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils score an average of 48.8 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Bears give up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 40.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-4-0 0-0 6-3-0 Mississippi Valley State 4-7-0 3-0 2-9-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Mississippi Valley State 14-3 Home Record 4-6 5-5 Away Record 1-19 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

