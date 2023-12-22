Pike County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pike County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McComb High School at South Pike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Magnolia, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.