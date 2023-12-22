Tippah County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tippah County, Mississippi today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ripley, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
