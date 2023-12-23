Brandon Ingram plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Ingram produced 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 123-104 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Ingram's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.8 22.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.7 PRA -- 34 32.2 PR -- 28.7 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

Ingram is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Giving up 107.9 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 23.2 per game, best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 39 31 6 5 3 1 0

