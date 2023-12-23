Can we expect Colton Sissons scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • In eight of 33 games this season, Sissons has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:11 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:21 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:23 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

