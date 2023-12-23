Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nyquist stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- Nyquist's shooting percentage is 7.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.