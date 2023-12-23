Should you wager on Luke Evangelista to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • Evangelista has scored in three of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

