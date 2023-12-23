The Boston Celtics versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Saturday NBA slate that features 13 compelling contests.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks go on the road to face the Knicks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 16-11

16-11 MIL Record: 21-7

21-7 NY Stats: 114.7 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

114.7 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) MIL Stats: 124.4 PPG (second in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Julius Randle (22.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

BSSC and NBCS-BOS

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 17-11

17-11 BOS Record: 21-6

21-6 LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) BOS Stats: 118.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 17-12

17-12 HOU Record: 13-12

13-12 NO Stats: 116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th) HOU Stats: 111.4 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (15.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Jonas Valančiūnas (15.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 7-19

7-19 DEN Record: 19-10

19-10 CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)

111.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th) DEN Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Terry Rozier (23.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.5 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)

The Indiana Pacers take on the Orlando Magic

The Magic hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 14-13

14-13 ORL Record: 16-11

16-11 IND Stats: 127.1 PPG (first in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (29th)

127.1 PPG (first in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (29th) ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.9 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.9 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)

The Toronto Raptors take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and KJZZ

SportsNet and KJZZ

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 11-16

11-16 UTA Record: 11-18

11-18 TOR Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th) UTA Stats: 112.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.7 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.3 APG)

The Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 12-15

12-15 MEM Record: 8-19

8-19 ATL Stats: 123.1 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

123.1 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th) MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)

Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Nets on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 13-14

13-14 DET Record: 2-26

2-26 BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th) DET Stats: 109.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.1 APG)

The Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 13-17

13-17 CLE Record: 16-13

16-13 CHI Stats: 110.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

110.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (12th) CLE Stats: 112.1 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.4 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 18-8

18-8 LAL Record: 15-14

15-14 OKC Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (13th)

120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (13th) LAL Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)

The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 16-11

16-11 SA Record: 4-23

4-23 DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

119.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (21st) SA Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 13-14

13-14 POR Record: 7-20

7-20 GS Stats: 116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th) POR Stats: 108.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)

The Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 16-10

16-10 MIN Record: 21-6

21-6 SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd) MIN Stats: 113.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

