Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 23
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23 at Smoothie King Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pelicans are coming off of a 123-104 victory over the Cavaliers in their last outing on Thursday. In the Pelicans' win, Trey Murphy III led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|1.9
|3.1
|1.2
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|22.5
|6.0
|4.6
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Reggie Bullock: Out (Illness)
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|223.5
