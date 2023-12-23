Player prop betting options for Jonas Valanciunas, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Houston Rockets matchup at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Saturday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 15.

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (11.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 24.5-point over/under for Brandon Ingram on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.8).

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 lower than his season scoring average of 22.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 18.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Fred VanVleet has scored 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

