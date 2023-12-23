Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Nashville Predators (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Tune in to BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network to watch the Stars and the Predators hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 3.1 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the NHL.

The Predators' 104 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 33 16 22 38 38 26 60% Roman Josi 33 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 33 13 13 26 13 29 52.3% Gustav Nyquist 33 5 16 21 20 5 45.5% Colton Sissons 33 10 8 18 8 15 51.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars' 109 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

