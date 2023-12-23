Player prop betting options for Joe Pavelski, Filip Forsberg and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Forsberg's 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games for Nashville add up to 38 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Roman Josi is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 27 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly has 26 points so far, including 13 goals and 13 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 30 points in 31 games (13 goals and 17 assists).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Jason Robertson has 30 points (one per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 20 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2

