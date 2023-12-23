Saturday's contest that pits the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Providence, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 23.

The game has no set line.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 74, Butler 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-3.6)

Providence (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Providence is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Butler's 7-4-0 ATS record. The Friars have a 2-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars' +137 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest (24th in college basketball).

The 38 rebounds per game Providence averages rank 127th in the country, and are 4.6 more than the 33.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Providence knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.5).

The Friars average 94.7 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball), while giving up 80.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

Providence has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (317th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (141st in college basketball).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game, with a +171 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.8 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per contest (150th in college basketball).

Butler is 111th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

Butler hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (116th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from deep.

Butler has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.8 per game (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (141st in college basketball).

